Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $12.61 billion and $11,269.37 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000981 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,365,391,093 coins and its circulating supply is 35,278,494,787 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,365,391,092.904 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.388042 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $10,786.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

