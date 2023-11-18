Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Receives $41.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.56.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XNCR. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Xencor Stock Performance

XNCR opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.96. Xencor has a 12-month low of $16.49 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the first quarter valued at about $23,316,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Xencor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,034,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xencor by 19.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Xencor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,184,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,912,000 after purchasing an additional 433,354 shares during the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

