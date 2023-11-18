Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.4% per year over the last three years. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a payout ratio of 250.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $12.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.45. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

See Also

