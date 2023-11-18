Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.44 and last traded at $17.47. Approximately 146,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 618,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Director George Hornig sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,384 shares in the company, valued at $625,434.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Xometry news, Director George Hornig sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,384 shares in the company, valued at $625,434.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $78,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,917.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,258 shares of company stock valued at $513,271. Insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 816.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 183,696 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Xometry by 238.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xometry by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 725,280 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

