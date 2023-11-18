XSGD 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.41 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One XSGD token can currently be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00002016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $24.31 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,098,661 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

