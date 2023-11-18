Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Director Buys C$22,197.00 in Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) Director Penelope Payne purchased 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.47 per share, with a total value of C$22,197.00.

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:YGR opened at C$1.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$140.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.44 and a 12 month high of C$3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on YGR. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

