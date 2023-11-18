yearn.finance (YFI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $446.71 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 39.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $8,963.49 or 0.24609352 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $297.87 million and $446.71 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC.

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance launched on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,232 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

