Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Announces Dividend of GBX 10.88

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.88 ($0.13) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s previous dividend of $10.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON:YNGA opened at GBX 1,095 ($13.45) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £376.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,147.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 960 ($11.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,260 ($15.47). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,057.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. engages in the operation and management of pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. The company was founded in 1831 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

