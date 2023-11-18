Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Announces Dividend of GBX 10.88

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.88 ($0.13) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C.’s previous dividend of $10.26. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of LON:YNGA opened at GBX 1,095 ($13.45) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £376.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,147.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 1-year low of GBX 960 ($11.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,260 ($15.47). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,057.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile
