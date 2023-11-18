Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at UBS Group

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZD has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.71.

Get Ziff Davis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Trading Up 2.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 1.21. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $57.97 and a 52 week high of $94.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 337.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 340.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ziff Davis

(Get Free Report)

Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ziff Davis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ziff Davis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.