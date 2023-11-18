Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $13,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Bank increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.10.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $111.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.13. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.