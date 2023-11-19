163,316 Shares in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 163,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,344,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.40% of Duolingo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Duolingo by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Duolingo by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,393,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $324,110.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 192,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,395,027.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,798 shares of company stock worth $72,789,121. 19.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $211.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -783.89 and a beta of 0.33. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $223.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.54.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $191.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

