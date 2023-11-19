4,000 Shares in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHDN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,868,000 after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 743,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 255,780 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 722,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,568,000 after purchasing an additional 493,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Churchill Downs by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,250,000 after purchasing an additional 326,742 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.6 %

CHDN stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.75. 244,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,511. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day moving average is $127.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.89 and a twelve month high of $150.45.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 49.33% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $572.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.64%.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

