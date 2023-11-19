40,000 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Acquired by BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Albertsons Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.01. 2,614,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,475. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 106.93% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACI

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.