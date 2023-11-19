4,133 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 196,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,260,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 162,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after buying an additional 79,588 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

