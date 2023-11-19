41,600 Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Acquired by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,000. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.12% of Nexstar Media Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 880.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 849,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $64,347,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4,550.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 256,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,212,000 after purchasing an additional 250,557 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth about $18,028,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 587.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 91,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $827,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.89. 355,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,343. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

