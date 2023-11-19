47,460 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $15,721,538,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,722 shares of company stock valued at $295,652 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $63.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.