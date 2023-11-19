5,000 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Bought by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,592,000 after buying an additional 1,128,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 51.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,196,000 after buying an additional 859,733 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $84,036,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 562.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 877,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,730,000 after buying an additional 745,148 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,148,000 after buying an additional 711,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

LW stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.