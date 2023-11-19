5,154 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,154 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 109.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,151 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.87. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.78 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

