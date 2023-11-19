520,172 Shares in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 520,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,962,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.78% of Calix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Calix by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Calix by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Calix by 949.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,184,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,443 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Calix by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $34,149,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,988,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calix Trading Up 3.6 %

CALX opened at $38.19 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $77.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Calix had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

