69,312 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 69,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GM opened at $28.03 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

