705,214 Shares in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 705,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Immatics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Immatics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Immatics by 230.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Immatics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Immatics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $665.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. Immatics has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $13.14.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 113.43% and a negative return on equity of 40.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

