91,500 Shares in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Acquired by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBLY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.50. 1,331,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,711. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -518.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

