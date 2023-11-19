9,991 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,531,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,008,362,000 after buying an additional 119,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,935,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $553,829,000 after acquiring an additional 104,774 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $470,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,632,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,122,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,035,000 after purchasing an additional 238,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

MSI stock opened at $318.25 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The stock has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.19.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

