ABCMETA (META) Price Up 24.9% This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $515,182.01 and approximately $6.01 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016502 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,574.94 or 1.00032256 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011457 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004321 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000515 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $14.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

