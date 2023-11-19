Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (FAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 30th

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

FAX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,752. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

