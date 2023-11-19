Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Absci’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Absci Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

ABSI stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Absci has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Absci by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,920,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 309,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Absci by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,034 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Absci by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,306,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 725,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Absci by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 124,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Absci by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 457,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 23,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Absci

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

