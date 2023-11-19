Acala Token (ACA) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Acala Token (ACA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $45.81 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016393 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,512.81 or 1.00056973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011476 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004349 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,566,666 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

