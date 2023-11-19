Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,186,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 132,377 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $135,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 168,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105.2% in the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 18,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $2,156,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.2% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.62. The stock had a trading volume of 38,538,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,236,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,005.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.41 and its 200-day moving average is $109.12.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

