AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Given New $109.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ACM. StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.43.

NYSE ACM opened at $86.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 223.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average of $83.43.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AECOM by 106,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 17.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AECOM by 106.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in AECOM in the second quarter valued at about $128,990,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

