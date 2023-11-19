Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Compass Point downgraded Affirm from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Affirm from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.44.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. Affirm has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Affirm by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

