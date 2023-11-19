AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Shares Sold by Beach Point Capital Management LP

Beach Point Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,086,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 226,756 shares during the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust comprises 5.3% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $774,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $739,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $642,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock remained flat at $5.24 on Friday. 52,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.94. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

