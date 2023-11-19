agilon health (NYSE:AGL) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Benchmark

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get agilon health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AGL

agilon health Trading Up 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at agilon health

AGL opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,621.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 241.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.