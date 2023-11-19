AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Shares of AGNC opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.1%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 389.19%.

In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $49,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,343.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AGNC Investment by 34.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,372,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after buying an additional 1,108,678 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 151,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

