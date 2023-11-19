Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Air T has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $28.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $48.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air T

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air T by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Air T in the second quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Air T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

