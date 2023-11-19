Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 336,004 shares during the quarter. Albemarle accounts for about 0.7% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.86% of Albemarle worth $225,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Albemarle by 93,459.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,086,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $668,923,000 after purchasing an additional 532,741 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 328.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 505,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Albemarle by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALB. Citigroup cut their price objective on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Albemarle from $254.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.50.

Albemarle Trading Up 3.9 %

Albemarle stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.67. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.25.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.