Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Trimmed by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.94. 25,590,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,945,371. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $28,630.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,576 shares of company stock worth $23,425,367 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

