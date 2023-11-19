Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

