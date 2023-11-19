Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel lowered its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125,700 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for approximately 1.8% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $26,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,280 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at $104,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth about $112,930,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,027,000 after buying an additional 491,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Amdocs by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,084,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,160,000 after buying an additional 403,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.58. The stock had a trading volume of 735,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,353. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.42.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DOX

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.