American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 740,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.14% of American Electric Power worth $62,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 66.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 84.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,508,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.49. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $100.32.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 80.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.