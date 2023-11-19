Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.
COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.
Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -220.00%.
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
