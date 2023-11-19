Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,096,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,648,000 after purchasing an additional 296,117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 626,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,820,000 after buying an additional 109,850 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.31 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

