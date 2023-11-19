Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $55,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $183.05 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.46.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

