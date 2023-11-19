Analysts Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) PT at $25.20

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUZ. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $19.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21.
Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 216.95%.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
