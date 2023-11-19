Analysts Set Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) PT at $25.20

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUZ. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at $32,869,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $38,681,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 52.2% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,313 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cousins Properties by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $19.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 216.95%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Featured Stories

