Analysts Set Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target at $85.50

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Neil Peterson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $543,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMSI stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $74.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $85.62.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

