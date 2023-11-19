AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANAB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on AnaptysBio from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio Stock Up 4.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $395.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -0.23.

In other news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $75,251.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $75,251.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 882 shares in the company, valued at $17,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $41,005.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

(Get Free Report

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.