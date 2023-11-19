Angeles Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marriott International by 3,189.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,466,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marriott International by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after buying an additional 1,659,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAR. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total transaction of $4,044,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,287,106.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MAR opened at $205.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.37 and a twelve month high of $210.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

