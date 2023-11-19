Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.5% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,183,000 after purchasing an additional 47,896 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 115,535 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 43,442 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 36,803 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Applied Materials Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $6.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.59. 18,919,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,008,289. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $157.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

