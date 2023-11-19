Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Cut by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,810 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,011 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $46,183,000 after purchasing an additional 47,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Applied Materials by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 115,535 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 43,442 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock traded down $6.22 on Friday, hitting $148.59. 18,919,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008,289. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $124.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $157.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.13 and a 200-day moving average of $139.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

