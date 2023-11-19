Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 354,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 46,851 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $35,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day moving average of $97.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aptiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

