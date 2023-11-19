Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) PT Lowered to $26.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ARMK has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $33.93 to $36.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average is $35.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 14.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Aramark by 126.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 57.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2,269.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 67.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

