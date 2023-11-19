Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $51.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARCT. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 499,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,666.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,900. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

